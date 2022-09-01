Noted social worker and Arundhati Roy's mother Mary Roy passes away

Kottayam: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 89.

Mary Roy, a women's right activist, is known for winning the legal battle in which the Supreme court delivered the landmark judgment ensuring an equal share for Christian women in ancestral property.

Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here.