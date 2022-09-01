  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2022 India, China hold Ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, China hold Major General-level military talks in eastern Ladakh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 1, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region. (AFP file photo)
 Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region. (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region.

People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

There was no official word on the talks.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The two militaries have held 16 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

...
Tags: india china talks, india china military talks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: ANI)

NIA announces reward of Rs 25 Lakh on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 Lakh on Chhota Shakeel

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP legislators

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, to be commissioned on September 2. (Photo: PTI)

PM to commission INS Vikrant on Friday

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi (ANI)

KCR, Nitish Kumar should focus first on retaining their CM seats, BJP's Sushil Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. (Representational image: AFP)

SC drops Kalyan Singh contempt case

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

Rajnath Singh: India fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->