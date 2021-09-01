Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2021 UN Security Council ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UN Security Council adopts resolution to hold Taliban to its pledges

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 1, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 8:19 am IST
Thirteen members voted in favour of the resolution drafted by France, UK and the US while Russia and China abstained
The UNSC Resolution asked for “every effort (to) be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area” for evacuations. (AFP)
 The UNSC Resolution asked for “every effort (to) be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area” for evacuations. (AFP)

New Delhi: In a major acknowledgement of New Delhi’s concerns on cross-border terrorism, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which met under India’s presidency, adopted Resolution 2593 late on Monday evening (Tuesday morning IST) seeking to hold the Taliban accountable for its commitments and “demanding that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts” including Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Thirteen members voted in favour of the resolution drafted by France, UK and the US. Russia and China abstained.

 

"This resolution is not an operational aspect. It's much more on principles, key political messages and warnings," a UN diplomat was quoted as saying in reports. Reports also said that the text was watered down to ensure China and Russia would not use their vetoes to block it, including softening some of the language related to the Taliban.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently constituted a high-level group comprising external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials that has been meeting regularly to monitor India’s priorities, including evacuation efforts and closely monitoring passage of Tuesday’s UNSC resolution.

 

Holding the terror group ISIL (or ISIS) responsible for the deadly terror attacks on Kabul airport on August 26 and condemning it, the UNSC also sought to hold the Taliban accountable for other commitments as well such as allowing Afghans to travel abroad without any hindrance. The UNSC also stipulated that the human rights of all, including children, women and minorities be protected in Afghanistan and that unhindered access be provided for international humanitarian assistance to reach Afghans.

Addressing yet another global concern including that of India, the UNSC Resolution asked for “every effort (to) be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area” for evacuations. The UNSC also said it would “remain seized” of the situation in the strife-torn nation.

 

The UNSC has been under the presidency of India for the month of August this year that concluded on Tuesday and India had played an active role in the passage of the UNSC Resolution for which it had been in touch with various nations including the United States, with sources on Tuesday saying it was “a matter of satisfaction that our presidency could contribute to serious international consideration of this key issue”.

In its resolution, the UNSC said it “demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to Resolution 1267 (of 1999 that mentions both the LeT and JeM)), and notes the Taliban’s relevant commitments”.

 

The Resolution further said the UNSC “condemns in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks of August 26, 2021, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which were claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan province, an entity affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da’esh), and resulted in deaths and injuries of over 300 civilians and 28 military personnel, and took note of the Taliban’s condemnation of this attack”.

The UNSC also “reaffirmed the importance of upholding human rights, including those of women, children and minorities, encourages all parties to seek an inclusive, negotiated political settlement, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, that responds to the desire of Afghans to sustain and build on Afghanistan’s gains over the last 20 years in adherence to the rule of law, and underlines that all parties must respect their obligations”.

 

It also “called for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, called on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the United Nations, its specialised agencies and implementing partners, and all humanitarian actors...”

“(The UNSC) Notes the Taliban statement of August 27, 2021, in which the Taliban committed that Afghans will be able to travel abroad, may leave Afghanistan anytime they want to, and may exit Afghanistan via any border crossing, both air and ground, including at the reopened and secured Kabul airport, with no one preventing them from travelling, expects that the Taliban will adhere to these and all other commitments, including regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals,” the Resolution said.

 

...
Tags: un security council, afghan taliban, afghan crisis, cross-border terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 01 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics sign deal for anti-drone system

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

The government owes each cook and organiser Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh under the MDM. (Representational Image)

Khammam: Mid-day meal workers suffer as govt delays payment of salaries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't allow anti-India terror from Afghan soil, Taliban assures Delhi

Taliban, which had a horrific record of governance from 1996 to 2001, seems intent on convincing the world that it has turned a new leaf. (AFP file photo)

Mamata's nephew Abhishek gets ED summons in coal scandal

Banerjee has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on September 6. (Photo: PTI)

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Rains back in Mumbai after break, cause landslide and water-logging

The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->