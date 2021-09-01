Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2021 Twin reservoirs of H ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Twin reservoirs of Hyderabad full, visitors rush to Himayatsagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 1, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Visitors who thronged the Himayatsagar bund also received a bonus sight of water gushing out of the two gates as they were opened
Visitors enjoy the sight of water gushing out from two gates of Himayatsagar reservoir on Tuesday. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Visitors enjoy the sight of water gushing out from two gates of Himayatsagar reservoir on Tuesday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs of the city — Himayatsagar and Osmansagar — which are full to the brim thanks to the copious rains that lashed the districts surrounding Hyderabad on Monday drew a host of visitors on Tuesday.  

Visitors who thronged the Himayatsagar bund also received a bonus sight of water gushing out of the two gates as they were opened to let water out as fresh inflows continued to the lake due to the persistent rains. A Water Board official said revenue, police and GHMC officials had been alerted prior to the release of water.

 

With Tuesday being a holiday on account of Janmashtami, the number of visitors grew and by evening, police personnel were deployed at both lakes to ensure there was no untoward incident. While street food hawkers did some brisk business, a lot of others made some quick bucks by selling fried dishes made of freshly caught fish from the reservoirs.

Cloudy and pleasant weather added to the atmosphere. Shivan, an interior designer from Aramghar, said at Himayatsagar, “This is the closest outskirts of the city, so all families which failed to make outstation trips because of Covid, took this as a nature given opportunity and enjoyed the sightseeing.”

 

Haji Ismail, along with his friends, who came to relish the scenery said, “As the climate is beautiful and today is a holiday, we want to explore the sight without missing this chance. All our friends are busy working, but this holiday along with the climate came as a gift.”

B. Srinivas Yadav, Rajendranagar assistant sub inspector, said 35 personnel from the station were deployed at Himayatsagar. “We have been here since morning for the safety of people as many families and groups are coming.”

...
Tags: himayath sagar, osmansagar, b. srinivas yadav, rajendranagar, himayatsagar, haji ismail, shivan, aramghar, janmashtami, ghmc, water board, himayatsagar bund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics sign deal for anti-drone system

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

The UNSC Resolution asked for “every effort (to) be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area” for evacuations. (AFP)

UN Security Council adopts resolution to hold Taliban to its pledges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata's nephew Abhishek gets ED summons in coal scandal

Banerjee has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on September 6. (Photo: PTI)

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from Kerala

Travellers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for COVID-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go. (PTI file photo)

Raze Supertech towers in Noida in three months: SC

The court further ordered that Supertech will pay the RWA Rs 2 crore as cost in one. (PTI)

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->