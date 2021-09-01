Twin reservoirs of Hyderabad full, visitors rush to Himayatsagar

Visitors enjoy the sight of water gushing out from two gates of Himayatsagar reservoir on Tuesday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs of the city — Himayatsagar and Osmansagar — which are full to the brim thanks to the copious rains that lashed the districts surrounding Hyderabad on Monday drew a host of visitors on Tuesday.

Visitors who thronged the Himayatsagar bund also received a bonus sight of water gushing out of the two gates as they were opened to let water out as fresh inflows continued to the lake due to the persistent rains. A Water Board official said revenue, police and GHMC officials had been alerted prior to the release of water.

With Tuesday being a holiday on account of Janmashtami, the number of visitors grew and by evening, police personnel were deployed at both lakes to ensure there was no untoward incident. While street food hawkers did some brisk business, a lot of others made some quick bucks by selling fried dishes made of freshly caught fish from the reservoirs.

Cloudy and pleasant weather added to the atmosphere. Shivan, an interior designer from Aramghar, said at Himayatsagar, “This is the closest outskirts of the city, so all families which failed to make outstation trips because of Covid, took this as a nature given opportunity and enjoyed the sightseeing.”

Haji Ismail, along with his friends, who came to relish the scenery said, “As the climate is beautiful and today is a holiday, we want to explore the sight without missing this chance. All our friends are busy working, but this holiday along with the climate came as a gift.”

B. Srinivas Yadav, Rajendranagar assistant sub inspector, said 35 personnel from the station were deployed at Himayatsagar. “We have been here since morning for the safety of people as many families and groups are coming.”