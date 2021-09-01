Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2021 Tamil Nadu schools r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 9 to 12

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school
Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The students were given sanitisers and social distancing was maintained inside the classrooms.

 

At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school.

Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Inside the classroom, only one student was allowed to sit at a desk. All students wore double masks.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after the government said that 90 per cent of teachers and 89 per cent of school staff had been vaccinated.

Nirmala, an English teacher at a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, told ANI, "We are happy that schools have reopened in the state. It is really a good feeling to see young faces early in the morning. We are ensuring social distance is maintained in the classrooms."

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu schools, schools reopen, covid-19 protocols
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

According to the blog, in March 2021, Google started showing COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (AP Photo)

Health Ministry partners with Google to enhance people's access to COVID-19 vaccine

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now. (Photo: PTI/File)

32 college students test Covid positive in Karnataka's Kolar

The Sprinklr activities continued only for less than a month and by April 20, 2020. (Representational Image)

Sivasankar had no evil motive in Sprinklr data deal, says panel report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 41,965 new Covid cases, 460 new fatalities take death toll over 4.3 lakh

Volunteers perform a street play during an awareness campaign for COVID-19 vaccine in village Nizampur, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Raze Supertech towers in Noida in three months: SC

The court further ordered that Supertech will pay the RWA Rs 2 crore as cost in one. (PTI)

Supreme Court's new SOPs to resume physical hearing of some cases from Sept 1

Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately. (Photo: PTI/File)

Afghans arriving in India will get 6-month visa, govt will 'take it from there': MEA

A senior official on Thursday had said that the intelligence agencies anticipated that the stolen visas could be misused amid chaos in the neighbouring country. (Representational Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->