Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2021 Jallianwala Bagh com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture Ministry

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 7:21 pm IST
Ministry of Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh argued the complex was in dire need of conservation
Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. (Photo: Pinterest)
 Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. (Photo: Pinterest)

New Delhi: Amid allegations the government was "glamourising" the Jallianwala Bagh complex, the Culture Ministry Wednesday said it has been "restored" by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the agency that has restored World Heritage sites in the country, to conserve it for posterity.

It also said a "poignant" soundtrack has been chosen as part of the sound and light show describing the event on the day of the massacre.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated four new galleries and opened the renovated memorial virtually, a year-and-a-half after it was closed for the revamp.

The well into which the people jumped when forces led by Reginald Dyer opened fire on them has been covered with a transparent barrier. The narrow entrance has been adorned with sculptures. A daily sound and light show explaining the events has been started.

Ministry of Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh argued the complex was in dire need of conservation.

"It has been restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which is the agency that restored World Heritage sites in the country. Instead of letting a derelict structure to fall, we have restored it to conserve it for posterity," he told PTI, but refused to comment on the political storm brewing over the restoration.

 

On the criticism over the light and sound show, Singh said that the show existed but it became defunct over time.

"The soundtrack is so poignant. It has been very sensitively done and is informative as well. Anyone coming to this place will leave better informed. The galleries too have been improved, technology has been improved to bring out the poignancy of the killings of innocents and how the incident influenced other bravehearts," said Singh.

He said the work has been done with "utmost respect".

Slamming the revamp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said only a person who does not know the "meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

 

"I am the son of a martyr  I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any costWe are against this indecent cruelty," he had earlier this week.

Some historians have also criticised the work terming it an "insult towards the martyrs".

"This is corporatisation of monuments, where they end up as modern structures, losing the heritage value. Look after them without meddling with the flavours of the period these memorials represent," tweeted historian S Irfan Habib.

Officials, however, say that these allegations are "untrue". They said the accusation that the bullet marks have even "hidden" was false. The bullet marks have been conserved, they said.

 

They said the earlier structure was "filthy" with defunct fountains which have now been restored, cleaned and a lily pond installed. The entire area has been landscaped, officials said, making the place visually appealing.

Officials involved in the process said the well was covered with rubbish, now it has been restored and even lit from inside.

In terms of tourist footfall too, the restoration will bring rich dividends for the city, officials said.

Near to the Golden Temple, the renovated complex is expected to draw in tourists with its moesha halls, laser show and galleries, the ministry hopes.

 

The Golden Temple received a footfall of around one lakh per day during the week and 1.5 lakh during weekends and special day before the coronavirus crisis forced its closure.

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

...
Tags: jallianwala bagh, jallianwala bagh massacre, jallianwala bagh memorial, culture ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

According to the blog, in March 2021, Google started showing COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (AP Photo)

Health Ministry partners with Google to enhance people's access to COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers also advised the students to follow the COVID-19 protocols. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 9 to 12

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

Won't allow anti-India terror from Afghan soil, Taliban assures Delhi

Taliban, which had a horrific record of governance from 1996 to 2001, seems intent on convincing the world that it has turned a new leaf. (AFP file photo)

Supreme Court's new SOPs to resume physical hearing of some cases from Sept 1

Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->