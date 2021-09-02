Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2021 CM Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Chandrashekar Rao to extend Dalit Bandhu to four more mandals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2021, 1:02 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 7:14 am IST
Decisions will be taken at the proposed meeting on how to implement the Dalit Bandhu in these four mandals
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Image credit: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday extended the Dalit Bandhu pilot project to four more Assembly constituencies which are reserved for Scheduled Castes, in addition to Huzurabad.

According to an official release issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu in one mandal each in Madhira, Thungathurthy, Achampeta and Jukkal constituencies unlike the entire Assembly constituency in Huzurabad.

 

Madhira is represented in the Assembly by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while the other three are represented by TRS MLAs Gadari Kishore Kumar (Thungathurthy), Guvvala Balaraju (Achampeta) and Hanmanth Shinde (Jukkal)

All Dalit families in these four mandals will be covered on a saturation basis. The move is expected to counter the Opposition parties' criticism that Dalit Bandhu was launched in Huzurabad only with an eye on upcoming bypoll.

"The state government has taken up the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a movement. As part of this, the scheme is being implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister decided to understand and comprehend it in detail and in-depth the sentiments, needs of the Dalits and also the intricacies’ of the scheme," the release stated.

 

As part of this, the Chief Minister selected one mandal each in four Assembly constituencies, which are represented by Dalit MLAs (SC Reserved constituencies) in the north, east, west and southern part of the State.

The selected mandals are Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency of Khammam district, Tirmalgiri mandal in Tungaturthy constituency of Suryapet district, Charakonda mandal in Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district and Nizamsagar mandal in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district.

After his ongoing three-day tour to Delhi, the Chief Minister would convene a review meeting in Hyderabad with ministers, MLAs, district collectors from these areas concerned. Decisions will be taken at the proposed meeting on how to implement the Dalit Bandhu in these four mandals.

 

