AP to open 60 more premium-brand liquor stores

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government will shortly set up 60 more walk-in liquor stores – in addition to the existing 40 – to sell premium brands of liquor for catering to needs of high-end customers and tourists in the state.

Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) is working out modalities to set up such stores. Each store, located in urban centres at popular tourist destinations – will be spread over 1,000 square feet. Private premises with requisite infrastructure, like racks, chillers and cash counters, will be hired in urban centres; and at locations belonging to AP Tourism Development Corporation at tourism centres. A good number of premium liquor brands, such as Black Dog and Chivas Regal, will be sold in these walk-in stores.

APSBCL authorities are on the lookout for suitable and viable premises to set up these walk-in stores. Monthly rentals for these stores are expected to range between minimum Rs. 75,000 to maximum Rs. 10 lakh and above, especially in metros like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Each store will have a supervisor and two to three salespersons depending on its location and volume of daily business.

Unlike regular government retail liquor outlets, where medium brands and cheap liquor and beer are being sold in 180 ml bottles for Rs. 150, walk-in liquor stores will sell premium brands of 750 ml liquor bottles at a minimum cost of about Rs 1,000. Each person will be sold only three bottles of liquor irrespective of volume as a thumb rule established by AP High Court.

AP earns nearly Rs. 2,000 crore per month from its 2,934 government retail liquor outlets. Government is expecting additional revenue of nearly Rs. 100 crore from the new premium stores.

APSBCL managing director D. Vasudeva Reddy said, “Our intention is to ensure availability of premium brands of liquor in these stores in the wake of criticism that our retail liquor outlets are not selling such brands. Revenue is not the motive behind them.”

Beverages corporation authorities say walk-in liquor stores with good ambience will allow customers to step in and pick their choice of liquor brand, unlike retail outlets where none is allowed inside.

Like in retail outlets, consumption of liquor will not be allowed in walk-in stores.