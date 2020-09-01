160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,680,995

61,822

Recovered

2,834,910

61,968

Deaths

65,427

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10115890
Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2020 Tamil Nadu governmen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu government issues SOP for re-opening of religious places

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 1, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 9:38 am IST
The SOP lays immense stress on wearing masks, without which no one should be allowed into any premises
Social distancing should be followed in all shops, stalls, cafeteria, dining facilities and kitchens in and around the premises of the place of worship. (Representative Image)
 Social distancing should be followed in all shops, stalls, cafeteria, dining facilities and kitchens in and around the premises of the place of worship. (Representative Image)

Chennai: The government has come out with an elaborate Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in the various religious places that would be opened to the faithful from Tuesday after more than five months with the view to preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

Stressing mostly on social distancing, hygiene, cleanliness and non-touching of objects in the various places of worship, the norms fix the number of people who could be allowed into an enclosure at one point of time.

 

Similarly, it mandates the use of audio recordings to play music instead of using live performers or choirs at all places of worship and bans ablutions and sharing of vessels, sprinkling of water and such religious rituals that might help the spread of the virus.

Requesting people above 65 years, with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 years to stay away from the crowded places, the SOP lays immense stress on wearing masks, without which no one should be allowed into any premises, and the six feet physical distance between two individuals.

 

There should be no physical contact while greeting others or no socializing in the premises before or after worship. Frequent hand washing lasting for 40 to 60 seconds is recommended for all and also the use of alcohol-based sanitizers for at least 20 seconds.

Respiratory etiquette should be strictly followed. Coughing or sneezing should be done into tissue, handkerchief or flexed elbow while spitting is totally banned. Self-monitoring of health and the use of Arogya Setu App are recommended.

Putting up of posters, standees displaying the preventive measures to be taken and playing of audio and video clips to spread awareness of the disease at all premises has been recommended.

 

Importance should be given on crowd management by providing parking facilities outside the premises and earmarking separate entry and exit points. Leaving shoes and footwear inside own cars or in enclosures should be encouraged.

Social distancing should be followed in all shops, stalls, cafeteria, dining facilities and kitchens in and around the premises of the place of worship and facilities should be made for washing hands and legs with soap and water, besides keeping hand sanitizers at the entrances.

No offering of prasadam or the serving of Holy Communion or even touching of idols or Holy Books while offering prayers and even premises should have a Covid-19 Safety Committee to monitor the implementation of the SOP.

 

Cross ventilation is recommended in the structures and also the installation of CCTV cameras, besides regular cleaning and disinfection of floors and premises. Disposal of used masks and gloves should also be done in a hygienic manner.

In fact, separate SOPs have been released for temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, Budhist Viharas and Jain and Parsi places of worship taking into consideration their unique rituals and practices of every religion.

...
Tags: standard operating procedure, religious places, coronavirus, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Hyderabad rape victim alleges man who encouraged her to file police case was rapist

The four Covid-19 positive prisoners who escaped from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad: Javed (clockwise from top left), Somasundar, Abdul Arbaz, and P Narsaiah.

Escaped COVID prisoners yet to be traced, Hyderabad police launch mega hunt

Petbasheerabad police on Tuesday arrested six persons who kidnapped a businessman and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 Crore. (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: 6 held for kidnapping businessman, seeking Rs 4 crore as ransom

Floodwaters of the Mahanadi have been let out at two barrages near Cuttack.

Mahanadi tourists thrown Covid caution to the wind



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India thwarts another Chinese incursion in Ladakh

The Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh on the banks of which India and China have been engaged in a standoff for four months. India claimed on Monday that it pre-empted a move by the Chinese army to occupy Indian territory at a new point in the region. (AP file photo)

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after 13 days

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy deploys warship in South China Sea after Galwan clash

Indian Navy has reportedly deployed one of its frontline warships in the South China Sea. (Representative Image)

Army called in to rescue people in flood-hit MP district

Army has been called in to rescue people in the marooned areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Hosangabad district following flash floods. (Representative Image)

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham