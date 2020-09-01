Tamil Nadu government issues SOP for re-opening of religious places

Social distancing should be followed in all shops, stalls, cafeteria, dining facilities and kitchens in and around the premises of the place of worship. (Representative Image)

Chennai: The government has come out with an elaborate Standard Operating Procedure to be followed in the various religious places that would be opened to the faithful from Tuesday after more than five months with the view to preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

Stressing mostly on social distancing, hygiene, cleanliness and non-touching of objects in the various places of worship, the norms fix the number of people who could be allowed into an enclosure at one point of time.

Similarly, it mandates the use of audio recordings to play music instead of using live performers or choirs at all places of worship and bans ablutions and sharing of vessels, sprinkling of water and such religious rituals that might help the spread of the virus.

Requesting people above 65 years, with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 years to stay away from the crowded places, the SOP lays immense stress on wearing masks, without which no one should be allowed into any premises, and the six feet physical distance between two individuals.

There should be no physical contact while greeting others or no socializing in the premises before or after worship. Frequent hand washing lasting for 40 to 60 seconds is recommended for all and also the use of alcohol-based sanitizers for at least 20 seconds.

Respiratory etiquette should be strictly followed. Coughing or sneezing should be done into tissue, handkerchief or flexed elbow while spitting is totally banned. Self-monitoring of health and the use of Arogya Setu App are recommended.

Putting up of posters, standees displaying the preventive measures to be taken and playing of audio and video clips to spread awareness of the disease at all premises has been recommended.

Importance should be given on crowd management by providing parking facilities outside the premises and earmarking separate entry and exit points. Leaving shoes and footwear inside own cars or in enclosures should be encouraged.

Social distancing should be followed in all shops, stalls, cafeteria, dining facilities and kitchens in and around the premises of the place of worship and facilities should be made for washing hands and legs with soap and water, besides keeping hand sanitizers at the entrances.

No offering of prasadam or the serving of Holy Communion or even touching of idols or Holy Books while offering prayers and even premises should have a Covid-19 Safety Committee to monitor the implementation of the SOP.

Cross ventilation is recommended in the structures and also the installation of CCTV cameras, besides regular cleaning and disinfection of floors and premises. Disposal of used masks and gloves should also be done in a hygienic manner.

In fact, separate SOPs have been released for temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, Budhist Viharas and Jain and Parsi places of worship taking into consideration their unique rituals and practices of every religion.