161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Current Affairs 01 Sep 2020 Moratorium period on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by two years: Centre, RBI to SC

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
The apex court had earlier asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Cent re and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Cent re and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

New Delhi: The Centre and RBI Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the moratorium period on repayment of loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic is “extendable” by two years.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), told a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that several steps have been taken for stressed sectors and the economy has contracted by 23 percent due to the pandemic.

 

The bench said that it would hear on Wednesday the pleas which have raised the issue of interest being charged on installments which have been deferred under the central bank''s scheme during the moratorium period amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), supreme court of india, loan moratorium


Latest From Nation

India, China hold Brigade Commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh. (PTI Photo)

India, China hold fresh talks; Indian Army strengthens troop presence near Pangong

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Representational image. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Monsoon 2020: India received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination. (Representative Image)

Bombay HC rejects to stay JEE-Main exam, asks flood-hit students to seek re-exam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay HC rejects to stay JEE-Main exam, asks flood-hit students to seek re-exam

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination. (Representative Image)

India thwarts another Chinese incursion in Ladakh

The Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh on the banks of which India and China have been engaged in a standoff for four months. India claimed on Monday that it pre-empted a move by the Chinese army to occupy Indian territory at a new point in the region. (AP file photo)

Monsoon 2020: India received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August

Representational image. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after 13 days

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS. (PTI Photo)

Allahabad High Court quashes NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, set to released

Dr Kafeel Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham