Supreme Court stays SSC result, calls system tainted

New Delhi: In a huge setback to job aspirants, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the declaration of the results Staff Selection Commission (SSC) after perusing a status report of the CBI in which aspersions have been cast on several SSC officials and the custodian of the examination paper.

A bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said, “It prima facie appears that the entire SSC system is tainted and entire examinations (2017) are tainted. It can’t be believed that the custodian of the examination paper is himself leaking the paper.”

The bench questioned the additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee saying, “Mr Solicitor, You are appearing for CBI and you should have said that the examination must be cancelled. Your status report implicates several people and you are taking a different stand.”