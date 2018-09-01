search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Register with RERA, KT Rama Rao tells builders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 12:15 am IST
The minister inaugurated the Rera office at Masabtank in Hyderabad on Friday. 
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked builders to register their constructions which were taken up after January 1, 2017, with the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) within three months. The minister inaugurated the Rera office at Masabtank in Hyderabad on Friday. 

The minister said the Rera  Act would come into force from Saturday. He said that the Centre had brought about Rera to bring in revolutionary changes in the real estate sector. He said that the Rera Act would come into force in Telangana from September 1, 2018. He said he hoped with this the real estate sector would get a new dimension in Hyderabad. 

 

He said, if any builder claimed that the constructions were completed before 2017 that would also be brought under Rera. He said every builder should say in advance when the project would be completed.  

Tags: k.t. rama rao, rera
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman reveals what it's like to die after she flat-lined following brain surgery

Michelle called death 'peaceful and calm' and hopes to reassure people that it isn't as scary as they might think. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei’s Kirin 980 is the world’s first 7nm mobile SoC

The Kirin 980 will be seen shortly on the upcoming Huawei flagships later this year. (Photo: Huawei)
 

Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
 

Sushi eater's hand amputated after catching bacterial infection by having raw fish

Despite medics’ best efforts – they operated on his hand and gave him two types of intravenous antibiotics – the man's condition got worse again. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Strange iOS 12 notification bug annoys iPhones users

Since the final update has not been officially rolled out, there’s no option to actually upgrade the iOS version.
 

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Accident victims hurt in many ways

A compounder at Kamineni Hospital takes a selfie with three nurses and the body of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna on August 20. The picture was uploaded on social media to condole Harikrishna’s demise. This did not go down well with netizens, following which Kamineni Hospital suspended the staff. In a statement, the hospital said it was an “uncivilised act of invasion of privacy” and that legal action was being taken against them.

8-yr-old dies after school gate made of 'cheap material' falls on her in UP's Deoria

Harshita, a student of upper KG in Career Academy school was entering the building when the accident occurred in the morning. (Representational Image)

‘Untrained’ hospital worker stitches TN woman’s wounds; caught on camera

The 40-second video showed the man, without gloves, sewing up a wound on the woman's nose as she screams in pain. (Representational Image)

Pilots blamed for near-crash of Rahul Gandhi's chartered plane in Karnataka's Hubli

Alleging 'intentional tampering' with aircraft, Congress had demanded a probe into the 'suspicious and faulty performance' of the aircraft. (Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi inaugurates 400-bed Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupati Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli shake hands at the inauguration of the 'Pashupati Nath Dharamshala' at Tilganga in Kathmandu. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham