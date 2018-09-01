Register with RERA, KT Rama Rao tells builders

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked builders to register their constructions which were taken up after January 1, 2017, with the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) within three months. The minister inaugurated the Rera office at Masabtank in Hyderabad on Friday.

The minister said the Rera Act would come into force from Saturday. He said that the Centre had brought about Rera to bring in revolutionary changes in the real estate sector. He said that the Rera Act would come into force in Telangana from September 1, 2018. He said he hoped with this the real estate sector would get a new dimension in Hyderabad.

He said, if any builder claimed that the constructions were completed before 2017 that would also be brought under Rera. He said every builder should say in advance when the project would be completed.