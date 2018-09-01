Rahul Gandhi wanted see-off from Chinese envoy

New Delhi: The BJP has claimed that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi wanted Chinese ambassador to give him a ceremonial see-off as he left for the ‘Kailash-Mansarovar yatra’ on Friday, accusing him of holding brief for China everywhere like a “Chinese spokesperson”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to know from the Congress as to which politicians and officials Mr Gandhi will meet during his visit to China, “his favourite country”.

Mr Patra did not comment on Gandhi’s pilgrimage, saying it is a personal visit. ‘Kailash Mansarovar’ region falls in China. The BJP leader claimed that the Chinese ambassador had sought required permission from the India government to give Gandhi a ceremonial see off but it did not respond to his letter. “You are Rahul Gandhi not Chinese Gandhi. Why should the Chinese ambassador want to see-off a non-Chinese person? There is no such protocol,” Mr Patra told asking what is the Congress president’s China connection.