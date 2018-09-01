search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  While the Indian pacers will hold a key to India’s chances, with the pitch offering assistance to spinners, as it did to Moeen Ali on Day 2, R Ashwin will be crucial as India look to restrict England to a total from where Virat Kohli and co will eye a win in the fourth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 3: England score 152-5 at tea break
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Priest, wife arrested for using holy scriptures to wrap tiffins for their sons

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Police found several more such pages in the kitchen of priest's residence which were apparently meant to wrap food items on daily basis.
The police said the priest's wife has been accused of using torn pages of the holy scriptures for wrapping 'chapatis' for the lunch of their sons in school. (Representational Image)
 The police said the priest's wife has been accused of using torn pages of the holy scriptures for wrapping 'chapatis' for the lunch of their sons in school. (Representational Image)

Ferozepur (Punjab): A gurdwara priest and his wife were arrested for allegedly desecrating the holy scriptures by using its pages to wrap the tiffins of their two school-going children, police said.

The police said the priest's wife has been accused of using torn pages of the holy scriptures for wrapping 'chapatis' for the lunch of their sons in school.

 

The matter first came to the knowledge of the members of a student union, Sikh Student Federation (Mehta), who themselves investigated the matter and later reported it to the police.

Sikh Students Federation (Mehta) president Jaspal Singh said their union was informed that the two children of Gurdit Singh, who performs duties as "granthi" in a local gurdwara, were bringing food to the school, wrapped in torn pages of the holy scriptures.

"Later, we found the torn pages scattered near the school. When we visited the priest's residence in Bagh Wali Basti on Alike Road, several more such pages were found in the kitchen, apparently meant to wrap food items on daily basis," said Singh.

City police station in-charge Jasbir Singh said the police have booked Gurdit Singh and his wife Nimrat Kaur under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint lodged by the student union members.

The SHO said both of them have been arrested and further investigations were being carried out.

Tags: priest arrested, sikh student federation, gurudwara priest
Location: India, Punjab




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 3: England score 152-5 at tea break

While the Indian pacers will hold a key to India’s chances, with the pitch offering assistance to spinners, as it did to Moeen Ali on Day 2, R Ashwin will be crucial as India look to restrict England to a total from where Virat Kohli and co will eye a win in the fourth Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
 

AI fashion: Now everyone can have a personal stylist

FR Tech is about to launch a head-turning product named ‘iLUK.’ (Pronounced as ‘I Look’) This technology, according to the Co-founder & CEO, Sandeep Chatterjee, will create a revolution in retail, similar to how ATMs revolutionised the banking industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drunk man urinates on woman passenger's seat on NY-Delhi Air India flight

The incident took place on August 30 when Air India flight AI 102 was on its way to New Delhi from New York. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Local BJP leader's drunk son runs car over pavement dwellers, 2 dead

Meena was detained and a case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC after locals handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)

Head-on collision of two buses in Salem leaves 7 dead, 30 injured

The incident occurred at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem. (Representational image)

PM Modi condoles demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society. (Photo: Twitter)

Totally concocted, baseless: Sudha Bharadwaj's reply to police claims

From the hundreds of letters seized, the Pune police on Friday read the 'prominent' ones, which included a letter by Sudha Bharadwaj. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham