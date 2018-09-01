search on deccanchronicle.com
No compromise on 'quality, parameters', bullet train work on in full swing

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
The terminal hub for the project in Vadodara will be designed on the theme of 'banyan tree'.
The bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will run a total length of 508 km, of which 21 km will be covered in the tunnel under sea. (Photo: File | NHSRCL website)
Vadadora: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed project training centre in Vadodara - the heart of India's bullet train project - has completed 15-20 per cent of its work. The centre in Lal Bagh area is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-Speed Rail project and the people involved in the project say that work is in full swing and they are ensuring that India doesn't have to compromise on "quality and parameters" in the project.

During a visit to the location site of the training institute, Tarun Kathhpadia, Executive Team Leader, Japan International Consultants for Transportation Co Ltd, told ANI, "The Japanese government is funding us and will give their technology to us. Later, the Japanese trainers will come here and will train us how to run the bullet trains besides highlighting other technical aspects."

 

Kathhpadia said that the bullet train will run at 350km/hour speed and they are ensuring that bullet train runs with the same quality and parameters in India as they run in Japan.

"Japan International Consultants is the supervising consultant. They are here to ensure that the work is done at the best quality, on time and under proper security measures. This institute project has been divided into three parts - TI 1, TI 2 and TI 3. We will give training to around 4,000 people here," he added.

On behalf of Japan, Kikuo Watanabe is looking after the training institute project. He said, "We have faced a lot of problem due to the monsoon and other situation recently. But thankfully now we have a good weather here and the progress is going on in full swing."

The terminal hub for the project in Vadodara will be designed on the theme of 'banyan tree,' said Pradeep Ahirkar, Chief Project Manager, Vadodara.

"The bullet train's track will be higher by 23 metre (70 feet) compared to the existing conventional railway tracks," Ahirkar said.

The bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will run a total length of 508 km, of which 21 km will be covered in the tunnel under sea.

The cost of the tunnel is estimated at Rs 3,500 crores.

The cost of the total train project is Rs 1.10 trillion, and Japan is giving a loan of Rs 88,000 crores for the same at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent, which has to be repaid over 50 years.

Tags: bullet train in india, bullet train training institute, bullet train
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)




