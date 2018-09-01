search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin wants cadres to shun opulence, subservience

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2018, 2:36 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 3:19 am IST
DMK general council to build libraries at all the DMK district headquarters.
MK Stalin, President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
 MK Stalin, President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Chennai: The DMK on Friday appealed to party cadres to shun gaudy extravagance through erecting banners and presenting of shawls and garlands in their public expression of loyalty towards president M K Stalin. Instead, the members could present him with books which in turn will be donated to the public libraries in various districts and thus help in strengthening literacy and knowledge in Tamil Nadu, a party release said.

The party also reminded the cadres that Stalin had repeatedly pleaded they should refrain from touching his feet--even in emotional moments of love and respect for the leadership-as such acts of subservience went against the principles of self-respect and rationalism enunciated by the founders of the Dravidian movement. 

 

"Stalin had appealed to the cadres, even at the time of taking charge as the party working president (January, 2017), not to embarrass him by touching his feet. The party members should remember that our proud culture is to greet the leader with vanakkam, chest erect", said the DMK release.

It also said that party's district units should speed up work towards fulfilling the important resolution adopted at the recent DMK general council to build libraries at all the DMK district headquarters.

In another statement, the DMK directed all its district secretaries to report any violations by the ruling (AIADMK) party in the preparation of electoral draft rolls. Such incidents should be reported immediately to the concerned election officials for remedial action while keeping the party headquarters informed. 

Tags: mk stalin, dmk, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




