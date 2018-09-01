search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi 'schizophrenic, sewer worm': Minister Ashwini Choubey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 1, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Ashwini Kumar Choubey said India needs progressive PM and entire country will unite to make Narendra Modi the PM again.
'While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda (sewer worm),' Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram. (Photo: File)
 'While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda (sewer worm),' Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a remark that may spark a controversy, Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey called Congress president Rahul Gandhi, "schizophrenic" and a "sewer worm".

Calling Rahul Gandhi “mentally unfit”, Choubey said that the Congress president should be admitted to a mental hospital for treatment.

 

The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar's Buxar, made the remarks while comparing Rahul Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Choubey also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies.

"While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda (sewer worm)," Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram.

Choubey said he was very disappointed with Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi of lying on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, and that he should be admitted to a mental hospital.

“Rahul Gandhi is calling himself great, intelligent, perfect. He said Modi is a liar on Rafale deal... This can be said by that person who is suffering from Schizophrenia disease. I think he should be admitted to mental hospital," the union minister said.

The 65-year-old Union minister alleged it was the Congress which was the "mother of corruption" and hit out at the opposition by calling mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), maha-thag-bandhan (alliance of the corrupt).

Choubey said India needs a progressive prime minister and the entire country will unite to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s statement comes amidst the Congress party’s demand for a JPC probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France. The party has been alleging a scam by the Modi-government in signing the deal whereas the government has been maintaining that the deal was signed in accordance with all the set procedures.

The latest remark made by Choubey against Rahul Gandhi is not the first. In 2015, he had referred to Rahul Gandhi as a parrot who had been speaking against the BJP on the basis of script written by others after remaining silent during 10 years of UPA rule. He had also called Rahul Gandhi's mother and the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as the demonic mythical character "Putna" from Mahabharata.

 

