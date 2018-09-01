search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala aid to tour to 14 countries planned

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 1, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Rs 1,026 crore has been received in CMDRF till Aug. 30. Significantly, 4.17 lakh people have contributed online.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet on Friday decided to collect funds in countries which have sizeable population of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). The funds will be raised with the help of the members of Loka Kerala Sabha and NRK organisations towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

At a press conference here to brief Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a minister and a team of officials would be deputed to finalise and execute the overseas fund collection drive. The team will visit UAE, Oman, Baharin, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Germany, USA and Canada to raise funds from the NRKs.

 

The government also decided to organise fund collection drive in major cities across the country with the cooperation of Malayali organisations. Ministers and officials would be given specific responsibilities for this purpose.

Besides, funds will be collected in all districts and local centres for the CMDRF under the supervision of ministers and senior officials. A special fund collection drive will be carried out among the organisations and individuals who are interested in taking part in the process of state’s rebuilding. 

The special campaign will be held from September 10 to September 15. Ahead of the campaign, collectors will convene meetings on September 3 to finalise the programmes related to fund collection campaign. The following ministers have been given the charge districts for conducting the fund collection drive.

Kasargod: E. Chandrashekharan, Kannur: E.P. Jayarajan, K.K. Shylaja, Wayanad: Ramachandran Kadanapally, Kozhikode: T.P. Ramakrishnan, A.K. Saseendran, Malappuram: K.T. Jaleel,  Palakkad: A.K. Balan, Thrissur: C. Raveendranath, V.S. Sunilkumar, Ernakulam: A.C. Moideen (E.P. Jayarajan will assist), Idukki: M.M. Mani, Kottayam: Thomas Isaac, K. Raju, Alappuzha: G. Sudhakaran, Thilothaman, Pathanamthitta: Mathew T. Thomas, Kollam: J. Mercy Kutty Amma and Thiruvananthapuram: Kadakampally Surendran.

The Cabinet decided to collect funds in professional schools, government and aided schools and government controlled educational institutions on September 11 for the CMDRF. The general education department and higher education department have been entrusted with the task. The participation of CBSE and ICSE institutions will also be ensured.

The appeal made by the government for contributions to the CMDRF for the rebuilding of the state battered by foods, has received huge support from across the world. People having resources and limited resources, both have come forward to support the sate in this hour of crisis. This has instilled huge confidence.

The Cabinet decided to implement a loan scheme for the small shopkeepers who lost everything in the floods. The shopkeepers will get loans up to Rs 10 lakh from banks. Self-help groups and Kudumbasree will also be able to avail the facility. The families which had lost household goods in the floods would be provided Rs 1 lakh loan. The interest on the loan will be borne by the government.

To ensure regular repayment, the loans will be provided through Kudumbasree. The government will sign an agreement with the consortium of banks for this purpose. The information about the destruction of houses in the floods will be collected in digital format.

Tags: non-resident keralites, loka kerala sabha (lks), cmdrf, chief minister pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman reveals what it's like to die after she flat-lined following brain surgery

Michelle called death 'peaceful and calm' and hopes to reassure people that it isn't as scary as they might think. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei’s Kirin 980 is the world’s first 7nm mobile SoC

The Kirin 980 will be seen shortly on the upcoming Huawei flagships later this year. (Photo: Huawei)
 

Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
 

Sushi eater's hand amputated after catching bacterial infection by having raw fish

Despite medics’ best efforts – they operated on his hand and gave him two types of intravenous antibiotics – the man's condition got worse again. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Strange iOS 12 notification bug annoys iPhones users

Since the final update has not been officially rolled out, there’s no option to actually upgrade the iOS version.
 

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Accident victims hurt in many ways

Praveen before and after treatment.

Hyderabad: More foot over-bridges by September end

The civic body, which for some time has been working on setting up FoBs, is now ensuring these come with lifts, surveillance cameras, drinking water facility and other amenities.

Hyderabad: Construction of drainage system begins

Corporator Shirisha Jithender Reddy said the work, costing Rs 1.2 crore, was estimated to be completed in four months.

8-yr-old dies after school gate made of 'cheap material' falls on her in UP's Deoria

Harshita, a student of upper KG in Career Academy school was entering the building when the accident occurred in the morning. (Representational Image)

‘Untrained’ hospital worker stitches TN woman’s wounds; caught on camera

The 40-second video showed the man, without gloves, sewing up a wound on the woman's nose as she screams in pain. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham