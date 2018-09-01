search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao undecided on early polls, says K T Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 1, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Opposition must be desperate to unseat us, the minister feels.
 K T Rama Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T.Rama Rao on Friday said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not taken any decision on dissolving the Assembly in September and going for elections in December along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. He ruled out the possibility of the TRS having an alliance with any party including the MIM for the ensuing elections and made it clear that the TRS would go it alone like it did in 2014 and emerged victorious.

During a media interaction at his camp office in Begumpet, Mr Rama Rao said the reports on early polls were speculation and he would not like to comment on speculations. “Discussions are happening on many issues. There was a discussion on early elections. But, ultimately, no decision has been taken on that and will let you know when the decision is taken,” he said.

 

Referring to Opposition criticism on the issue, Mr Rama Rao said, “Typically the party in power will not lose or give up the time they can govern. Nobody wants to relinquish. Vice versa the Opposition, they should be desperate and try to unseat the incumbent as soon as possible. But in Telangana state it seems to be the opposite. Here the TRS says we are ready for an election and the Opposition seems to be asking questions about early polls. In a way it is funny.”

He lashed out at the NDA for not fulfilling the promises given to TS in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.  “The NDA government has let us down. Major promises on Bayyaram steel plant, railway coach factory, tribal university were not fulfilled even after four years. The Hyderabad ITIR project has been scrapped. No funds were sanctioned for Mission Bhagiratha and thed Kaleshwaram project despite repeated requests from CM and ministers concerned,” Mr Rama Rao said.

Speaking about the public meeting that the ruling party proposed to hold on September 2 on the outskirts of the capital, the minister said it would be massive and raise political heat in the state as well as the country.

He said the TRS ahd 46 lakh workers and even if half of them turn up for the meeting it would be a huge gathering. Preparations are underway for the meeting in which Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to announce key decisions. The party has booked RTC 7,300 buses to ferry people to the meeting. He requested people to reschedule their travel plans as there would be a shortage of public transport on that day.

