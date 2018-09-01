K Chandrasekhar Rao may disclose early polls plan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to end the suspense over early elections to the Assembly during the TRS’ blockbuster public meeting, Telangana Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, being held at Kongara Kalan on the city outskirts on Sunday though the meeting is aimed to release the 4-year progress report of TRS government. The party has made arrangements to mobilise 25 lakh people in over one lakh vehicles from all the 31 districts for the meeting.

Mr Rao had fuelled speculation on early elections in the first week of August when he announced that the TRS would release its list of candidates in September. His plan to hold a Cabinet meeting hours before the Kongara Kalan meeting has further heightened expectations that he may take a decision on the dissolution of the Assembly. The comments made by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and senior minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday lent further credence to the early polls theory.

Speaking to reporters at Kongara Kalan after inspecting arrangements for the meeting, Mr Rama Rao said, “I am too excited to know what will happen in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting. Let us see what will happen. When we are about to eat the dishes, there is no point in asking about the taste.”

Mr Rama Rao’s remarks were in response to questions asked by mediapersons on whether or not the Chief Minister would take a decision to dissolve the Assembly at Sunday's Cabinet meeting. Mr Nageswara Rao said, “I don’t know what will happen in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting. But as far as I know the Assembly elections in Telangana state will be held in 2018.” This was the most direct hint that the elections could be held in December, just four months away.

The CM’s decisions over the past month have also pointed towards the prospect of early elections. Mr Rao has announced sops for various sections and transferred IAS, IPS officials and other staff at the districts level. The Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday is also expected to shower 'election sops' on all sections.

Mr Rao is expected to head straight to Raj Bhavan after the meeting and inform Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan about his decision and convene another Cabinet meeting on September 6 to pass a unanimous resolution seeking dissolution of the Assembly. Party sources expect a high-voltage political drama on Sunday in this regard.