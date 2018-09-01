search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao may disclose early polls plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 1, 2018, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 11:56 pm IST
Speculations rife as CM to hold Cabinet meet before Kongara Kalan rally today.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K.  Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to end the suspense over early elections to the Assembly during the TRS’ blockbuster public meeting, Telangana Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, being held at Kongara Kalan on the city outskirts on Sunday  though the meeting is aimed to release the 4-year progress report of  TRS government. The party has made arrangements to mobilise 25 lakh people in over one lakh vehicles from all the 31 districts for the meeting.

Mr Rao had fuelled speculation on early elections in the first week of August when he announced that the TRS would release its list of candidates in September.  His plan to hold a Cabinet meeting hours before the Kongara Kalan meeting has further heightened expectations that he may take a decision on the dissolution of the Assembly. The comments made by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and senior minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday lent further credence to the early polls theory.

 

Speaking to reporters at Kongara Kalan after inspecting arrangements for the meeting, Mr Rama Rao said, “I am too excited to know what will happen in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting. Let us see what will happen. When we are about to eat the dishes, there is no point in asking about the taste.”

Mr Rama Rao’s remarks were in response to questions asked by mediapersons on whether or not the Chief Minister would take a decision to dissolve the Assembly at Sunday's Cabinet meeting. Mr Nageswara Rao said, “I don’t know what will happen in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting. But as far as I know the Assembly elections in Telangana state will be held in 2018.”  This was the most direct hint that the elections could be held in December, just four months away.

The CM’s decisions over the past month have also pointed towards the prospect of early elections. Mr Rao has announced sops for various sections and transferred IAS, IPS officials and other staff at the districts level. The Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday is also expected to shower 'election sops' on all sections.

Mr Rao is expected to head straight to Raj Bhavan after the meeting and inform Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan about his decision  and convene another Cabinet meeting on September 6 to pass a unanimous resolution seeking dissolution of the Assembly. Party sources expect a high-voltage political drama on Sunday in this regard.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, trs, telangana pragathi nivedana sabha
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham