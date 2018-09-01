search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  While the Indian pacers will hold a key to India’s chances, with the pitch offering assistance to spinners, as it did to Moeen Ali on Day 2, R Ashwin will be crucial as India look to restrict England to a total from where Virat Kohli and co will eye a win in the fourth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 3: England score 152-5 at tea break
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaipur: Local BJP leader's drunk son runs car over pavement dwellers, 2 dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Sep 1, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Bharat Bhushan Meena,  a local BJP leader's son, was driving the car in an inebriated condition.
Meena was detained and a case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC after locals handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)
 Meena was detained and a case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC after locals handed him over to the police. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Two labourers were killed and two others injured when a car ran over them while they were sleeping on a pavement under a flyover on Friday, police said today.

The accident took place near the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station. 

 

According to preliminary investigation, Bharat Bhushan Meena,  a local BJP leader's son, was driving the car in an inebriated condition, SHO Narendra Khichad said. 

Meena was detained and a case was registered against him under various sections of the IPC after locals handed him over to the police. 

The deceased were identified as Sajid Khan, 32, and Jagmohan, 45, the SHO said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to SMS Hospital here. 

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he added. 

The SUV is registered in the name of Bharat's father, Badri Narayan Meena, a leader of the BJP's Kissan Morcha, reported NDTV.

Tags: drunk driving, bjp's kissan morcha, bharat bhushan meena, badri narayan meena
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 3: England score 152-5 at tea break

While the Indian pacers will hold a key to India’s chances, with the pitch offering assistance to spinners, as it did to Moeen Ali on Day 2, R Ashwin will be crucial as India look to restrict England to a total from where Virat Kohli and co will eye a win in the fourth Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
 

AI fashion: Now everyone can have a personal stylist

FR Tech is about to launch a head-turning product named ‘iLUK.’ (Pronounced as ‘I Look’) This technology, according to the Co-founder & CEO, Sandeep Chatterjee, will create a revolution in retail, similar to how ATMs revolutionised the banking industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Head-on collision of two buses in Salem leaves 7 dead, 30 injured

The incident occurred at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem. (Representational image)

PM Modi condoles demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society. (Photo: Twitter)

Totally concocted, baseless: Sudha Bharadwaj's reply to police claims

From the hundreds of letters seized, the Pune police on Friday read the 'prominent' ones, which included a letter by Sudha Bharadwaj. (Photo: File)

Constant rainfall, landslides create 100 m long, 50 m deep lake in Uttarakhand

A local said that the farmers in the area have 'lost crops in the landslides'. (Photo: ANI)

After two deaths, another girl from Bihar's Aasra shelter home dies in hospital

The 27-year-old girl reportedly died following a complaint of weakness. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham