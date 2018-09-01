search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

41-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies in Saudi Arabia under mysterious circumstances

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 8:41 am IST
The woman's family alleged that she might have been murdered by her employer and have urged minister Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter.
The family received a call from her mother's employer on August 31 who told them that the woman died. (Representational Image)
 The family received a call from her mother's employer on August 31 who told them that the woman died. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, died under mysterious circumstances.

The family of the woman alleged that she might have been murdered by her employer and have urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter and repatriate the body to perform last rites.

 

Speaking to ANI, the woman's daughter Baseena said, "My mother Shaheen was approached by an agent who offered her a job in Saudi Arabia and Rs 20,000 salary. Believing his words, my mother left for Saudi Arabia on December 20, 2016. She was first sent to Dubai and then to Saudi Arabia."

Baseena said that her mother worked as a housemaid and child caretaker there and she wasn't given her promised salary. Instead, she was given only Rs 16,000 per month.

After going there, her employers made her work as a housemaid and took care of their children. Earlier, the agent promised Rs. 20,000 salary per month but her employers paid 16,000 per month."

She added that since last July, her mother's health deteriorated.

"She asked me to request her employer to send her back to India. Her employer promised to send her and then started torturing and threatening her," said Baseena.

The family received a call from her mother's employer on August 31 who told them that the woman died.

"He didn't mention the cause of her death. We suspect they killed my mother," Baseena said, requesting the government to look into the matter.

Tags: external affairs minister sushma swaraj, hyderabad woman dead
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman reveals what it's like to die after she flat-lined following brain surgery

Michelle called death 'peaceful and calm' and hopes to reassure people that it isn't as scary as they might think. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei’s Kirin 980 is the world’s first 7nm mobile SoC

The Kirin 980 will be seen shortly on the upcoming Huawei flagships later this year. (Photo: Huawei)
 

Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
 

Sushi eater's hand amputated after catching bacterial infection by having raw fish

Despite medics’ best efforts – they operated on his hand and gave him two types of intravenous antibiotics – the man's condition got worse again. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Strange iOS 12 notification bug annoys iPhones users

Since the final update has not been officially rolled out, there’s no option to actually upgrade the iOS version.
 

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Top investigative agencies must probe PM Modi assassination plot: Congress

On being asked if the Congress wanted an NIA probe, Singhvi said one can imagine if the charge was credible and serious. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder accused also wanted in Kalburgi case

Gauri Lankesh

Dog attack: 3 BBMP officials held for negligence

Ravishankar and Dr Shriram

Forests, Kerala police for probe into wildlife crimes

According to sources, the WLCCU in police department will function under the DGP (Crimes) and the WLCCU under forest department will be under the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Intelligence). Two officials of the forest department would be posted on deputation at the WLCCU in the police department.

Ban will kill plastic industry

Many have invested crores of rupees for the plant and machinery and the question is who will bear the loss of their investment?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham