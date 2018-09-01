search on deccanchronicle.com
Five Class 8 Mumbai school girls missing; teacher says they failed mid-term exams

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
The police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but could not find them.
CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared. (Representational Image)
 CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school have gone missing, the police said on Saturday.

The girls who are studying in Class 8, at a private school did not return to their homes after classes on Friday afternoon, after which their parents approached the police, said an official.

 

Mid-term exam results were declared on Friday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

After the parents lodged complaints, the police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared, said the officer and an investigation has been launched.

Tags: marine drive, mumbai police, mumbai school girls missing
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




