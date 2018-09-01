search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Buddhist monk accused of sexual abuse made Bihar boys dance naked

AFP
Published Sep 1, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Police said there are 'serious allegations' against Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy who took boys aged between 6-12 from impoverished families.
Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy was first arrested on Wednesday and police are also investigating the trust which runs the school. (Photo: PTI)
 Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy was first arrested on Wednesday and police are also investigating the trust which runs the school. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Police have arrested a senior Buddhist monk accused of sexually abusing 15 boys at a meditation centre he ran in the holy town of Bodh Gaya in Bihar, officials said Saturday.

Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy was detained in the UNESCO heritage town of Bodh Gaya, which attracts tens of thousands of pilgrims every year, after boys complained that they had been beaten, abused and forced to dance naked, police said.

 

The scandal is the latest to hit the Buddhist establishment after the former head of China's government-run Buddhist association was removed this week as abbot of a Beijing temple following a sexual assault investigation.

A senior police officer at Bodh Gaya told AFP there are "serious allegations" against Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy who took boys aged between six and 12 from impoverished families in the northeast.

"The children complained to their guardians about physical and sexual abuse by their head monk.

Also Read: Buddhist monk arrested for sexually abusing 15 children at school in Bodh Gaya

"The children say they were thrashed and sexually abused at the school. They were locked up without food and water if they resisted," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bhante Shanghpriya Sujoy was first arrested on Wednesday and police are also investigating the trust which runs the school.

Tags: buddish monk, bodh gaya, bhante shanghpriya sujoy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




