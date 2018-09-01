Amit Shah predicted early polls for Telangana, says Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya said that BJP President Amit Shah told them that early elections would be held for the Telangana Assembly and directed them to gear up the party for elections. He said that Telangana Assembly polls might be held in November or December 2018.

Dattatreya said that they met Amit Shah at Shamshabad airport on Thursday while he was proceeding to Mantralayam to attend an RSS meeting. He said that the BJP would contest alone and there would be no alliance with any party.