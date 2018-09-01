search on deccanchronicle.com
20 lakh fewer voters in Telangana for 2019 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 1, 2018, 12:09 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 12:09 am IST
The merger of seven mandals in Khammam district into AP resulted in TS losing one lakh voters.
Hyderabad: The state will have about 20 lakh fewer voters than in 2014, according to draft election rolls which will be published by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday.

The special summary revision of photo electoral rolls taken up by EC ahead of 2019 general elections will reveal that the number of voters in TS has come down to 2.61 crore from 2.81 crore in 2014. 

 

Political parties are analysing the impact of the new numbers while the general opinion is that it may favour the TRS.

While the electoral rolls will be published on September 1, voters can file claims and objections till October 31. The EC will examine these claims and objections and publish the final rolls on January 4.

As per the latest enumeration done by the Election Commission, the total number of voters in Telangana state stands at 2,61,40,458. Of them, 1,32,69,695 are men and 1,28,68,324 women and 2,439 transgenders.

In 2014, the Telangana region had 2,81,74,055 voters of whom 1,43,82,661 were men and 1,37,81,276 women. This marks a reduction of 20,33,597 voters since 2014.

Official sources said most of the names that were deleted were from the GHMC limits and surrounding districts especially Ranga Reddy, Medak and Nalgonda, where a considerable population of AP-origin people reside. 

The verification of voters by EC found that AP-origin voters had voting rights in their native places in AP besides in TS. Officials who took up a door-to-door survey asked them to opt for one state, following which they opted for AP.

A few TRS leaders from the GHMC limits who lost the 2014 Assembly elections approached the High Court complaining that AP-origin voters had contributed to their defeat. They said these voters had voting rights both in AP and TS.

Following this, the Election Commission took up door-to-door verification to avoid duplication.

While the Congress and TD are confident of AP-origin voters supporting them. The Congress feels its promises of giving special status for AP if it comes to power at the Centre will do the trick, the TD has been fighting against BJP for not granting special status as promised in 2014.

TRS leaders on the other hand feel that the new development may contribute to their victory as had they lost some seats with a majority of AP-origin voters by narrow margins the last time round. 

Tags: election commission, telangana state, 2019 polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




