Kishan Reddy invites Pingali Venkayya’s kin to I-Day fete in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP AP State President Somu Veerraju and others visit Bhatlapenumarru village of National Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Krishna District. (Photo By Arrangement.)
 Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP AP State President Somu Veerraju and others visit Bhatlapenumarru village of National Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Krishna District. (Photo By Arrangement.)

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy called upon the people to hoist the national flag on every house on August 15 to mark 75 years of Independence, and make the nation’s Har Ghar Tiranga programme a great success.

The minister visited Bhatlapenumarru, the native village of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya, on Sunday. He said the centenary celebrations of Venkayya would be held in Delhi on August 2. He invited Venkayya’s family on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the celebrations in New Delhi.

“The PM will honour Pingali Venkayya’s family members. A postal stamp with Pingali's photo will be released in Delhi and the national flag designed by him will be displayed. A special patriotic song will be released on August 2 at the Pingali Jayanti meeting,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said a Tiranga Yatra would be held from Delhi Airport to Vijay Chowk on August 3 in which MPs will participate on motorcycles. A programme would be held on August 14 to mark 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) and a candlelight rally would be taken out at night, he said.

The minister said on August 15, people should pay their respects to freedom fighters. National flags would be available at all post offices. The government would develop the areas where freedom fighter Alluri Sitharamaraju walked, he said, and announced that an Alluri Museum was being constructed at Lambasingi at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

Kishan Reddy participated in a BJP meeting and visited the Telugu States Photographers Carnival in Vijayawada. He and AP BJP president Somu Veerraju took a glimpse of the newly available cameras and their performance in the carnival.

 

 

