  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2022 Kerala govt confirms ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala govt confirms India's first monkeypox death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:48 am IST
A technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for the monkeypox disease during its inauguration at the King Institute in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (AFP)
 A technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for the monkeypox disease during its inauguration at the King Institute in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (AFP)

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: India on Monday reported its first monkeypox death. A 22-year-old man, with no typical symptoms, had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates before flying home to Kerala on July 21. Following this, the Union health ministry has formed a task force to monitor the emerging situation.

He first sought treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam after he developed minor symptoms. He was admitted to a hospital in Thrissur on July 27, but there will still no obvious symptoms. His condition deteriorated on Friday and he died on Saturday.

Around 20 people who had come into contact with him, including family, friends and medical staff, are under quarantine in Thrissur. The monkeypox was confirmed on Monday following tests at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Kerala health minister Veena George has directed officials to investigate the matter.

“This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like Covid-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems,” the minister said.

The Union health ministry has formed a task force to monitor the monkeypox scenario and suggest response initiatives to tackle its spread. The task force will be headed by Dr V.K. Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), and will include officials from the National Aids Control Organisation, DGHS and ICMR. It will provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease. ICMR has been asked to make arrangements for diagnostics of the monkeypox disease in case of a major outbreak.

WHO says monkeypox is a viral zoonosis — a virus transmitted to humans from animals – which has symptoms similar to smallpox, although clinically less severe. Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease, with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

...
Tags: monkeypox virus, health minister veena george, veena george, monkeypox death, monkeypox india, monkeypox
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

The complainant said that her husband stopped working and became an alcoholic and started harassing her for more money. (Respresentational Image)

Housewife lodges dowry harassment complaint against ‘pervert’ husband in Hyd

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy — DC File Image

Bail plea of Viveka murder accused dismissed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

LS deadlock ends, MPs return



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Three more RS MPs suspended for a week after Well protests

Members protest in well of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Droupadi Murmu: My being President is success for all poor

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind posing with the new President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (AFP)

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Splendid, historic moment on August 15: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->