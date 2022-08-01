Jagan directs officials to expedite house constructions

CM Jagan was chairing a high-level review meet on the Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu programme with officials here on Monday. (File photo/ Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to expedite construction of houses for the homeless poor in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meet on the Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki Illu programme with officials here on Monday, the CM said top priority is accorded for the housing programme and adequate funds are being released for the purpose. Some 1.24 lakh houses have been sanctioned in Visakhapatnam in an expeditious manner.

Officials informed the CM that the constructions in Visakhapatnam would commence by October end. The construction of houses selected under option three, wherein the government directly takes up the work, was being fast-paced.

The CM asked them to develop basic amenities like drainage, water and power supply alongside the construction activity.

The officials said they set up a dedicated phone number with video conference facility to review the progress of constructions and resolve issues over these constructions.

While reviewing the progress of works taken up by AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the CM said allotment of the houses to the beneficiaries must be done only after developing basic amenities in these colonies. Develop guidelines for proper maintenance of such houses, he said.

The officials informed the CM that 1.4 lakh houses being taken up by TIDCO would be ready in 15 to 20 days. Referring to the issuing of house site title in 90 days, the CM was informed that 2.03 lakh new beneficiaries were added to the scheme and one lakh beneficiaries were given titles so far.

The CM asked the officials to ensure that apart from issuing house site titles, the beneficiaries should be shown the place where the house site was allotted to them.