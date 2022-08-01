  
GHMC accused of inaction on encroachment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:22 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Infinity food court building at Gachibowli. (Photo: DC/ Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi)
HYDERABAD: Plot owners in a residential layout in Gachibowli alleged that a food court encroached not only their plots but areas earmarked for the internal roads as well.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials admitted that the food court had not obtained any permission but they failed to stop the operations before the structures were established.

“We applied to the GHMC under Right to Information Act asking for copies of the permission given for the food court. The GHMC, in its reply, stated that no such permission was granted,” said P. Nagarjuna Rao, secretary of the FCI Employees Housing Society. He said a few people bought more than one plot against bylaws and gave it on lease for commercial purposes.

Interestingly, the owner of the food court, V. Raghu Teja, had mentioned in his financial statements expenditure for bribing the GHMC and police officials.

Inquiries revealed that Mathruka Hotels Pvt Ltd owned by Teja entered into a lease agreement with land owner Sandhya Constructions and Estates Private Ltd for setting up the food court on almost two acres of land. Though the agreement clearly stated that all the necessary approvals and permissions should be obtained by the lessee, Teja, went ahead with constructing nearly 15,000 sq ft and commenced commercial operations about a year ago without obtaining necessary permissions.

The matter reached the Telangana High Court where Justice Kanneganti Lalitha directed the GHMC to issue notices to all the parties and take appropriate action as per law after considering their replies to the notices. She gave the GHMC six weeks to complete the process.

When contacted, deputy commissioner, Serilingampally, T. Venkanna told Deccan Chronicle that notices were issued to all the parties concerned to attend hearing on August 3 for submission of their claims and objections along with relevant documents in support of their claims. Asked about closing down the operations as per rule, Venkanna said it was too early to decide on it and the process would begin with the hearing.

Tags: food courts, alleged encroachment, ghmc, hyderabad news, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


