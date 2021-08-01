Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2021 Tension palpable at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tension palpable at Assam-Mizoram border, central forces on vigil

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
The situation in and around Lailapur along the interstate border remained calm with a large number of CRPF troops patrolling the NH-306
Assam security personnel stand vigil outside the Mizoram House, after Monday's inter-state border clash, in Guwahati. (PTI)
 Assam security personnel stand vigil outside the Mizoram House, after Monday's inter-state border clash, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Silchar/Guwahati: Tension was palpable at the Assam-Mizoram border on Sunday as the restrictions on the movement of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential supplies, entered the sixth day, officials said.

The situation in and around Lailapur, which was rocked by deadly violence, along the interstate border remained calm with a large number of CRPF troops patrolling the National Highway-306, they said.

 

An all-party delegation, led by Assam Chief Minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, visited the house of one slain Assam Police personnel and praised the valour of the force in handling the situation on Monday.

Officials in Assam's Barak Valley said the vehicular movement has totally been stopped even though there is no bar in travelling from one state to the other.

Dozens of trucks with essential supplies, including COVID-19 materials, are waiting at the Kabuganj-Dholai stretch in Cachar district.

"The organised blockade on roads leading to Mizoram were lifted and no group is now on the streets to stop trucks or other vehicles. But aggrieved civilians are now stopping vehicles. Also, trucks and other commercial vehicles are not taking any risk and they themselves are not trying to move," an official said.

 

Vehicles from Mizoram side are also not entering Assam and only official and security vehicles are plying on the road, he said.

After the fierce gun battle between the two police forces on Monday on a disputed border forest tract, various groups in the Barak Valley enforced the blockade, drawing sharp protests from the neighbouring state.

Seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, were killed and more than 50 people injured in the violence.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

 

...
Tags: assam-mizoram border
Location: India, Assam


Latest From Nation

This is the first time the Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with a foreign institution to investigate its efficacy on COVID-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from Covid

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: AP)

India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->