Sravana masam weddings may pose serious Covid threat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Weddings, which are common during the Sravana Masam, could pose a serious threat to people with the third wave looming large on horizon. The auspicious month for weddings will begin on August 9 and end on September 7.

Barring four days, the entire Sravana month is auspicious for marriages and other functions, said Panchanga karta of Simhachalam and Kanaka Durga temples, apart from well-known astrologer Tenneti Srinivasa Sarma.

“It is rare that 25 days of a month are auspicious in a month for marriages and other celebrations,” Sarma told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday. He said of these 25 days, August 19, August 20, August 22, August 25 and August 26 are the most auspicious days for weddings.

People have booked Kalyana Mandapams, both private and government, in addition to spaces in various temples, including Simhachalam, according to priests.m

Unmindful of the third wave and advisory issued by state government and medical professionals, people are making elaborate preparations. On an average, each wedding is likely to be attended by at least 300 people, said a tent supplier in Visakhapatnam.

“More the interior, more people are expected to gather. This trend had been witnessed during the end of first Covid phase,” said a former tahsildar.

Temples across the state have, however, restricted the gatherings after outbreak of virus last year.

“We have stopped private arrangements for marriages atop Tirumala. Only Kalyanamastu is being allowed in which just parents of bride and groom are allowed to participate. These marriages will only be held at Kalyana Vedika,” said an official of TTD, Tirupati.

Similar restrictions have been imposed at Simchachalam temple, where people from Odisha and Chhattisgarh also arrive for marriages every year. “The local tahsildar will give permission for marriage. The number of participants is restricted to 50 per wedding. Only two marriages will be allowed per day due to space crunch,” said executive officer of Simhachalam M. V. Suryakala.

Medical professionals have expressed fears that such functions could spread the virus fast. “We will be inviting the third wave with open arms if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed,” said Dr. Balaji Gummadi, in-charge for vaccination and testing in GVMC urban area of Visakhapatnam.

Last month 36 members of a family got infected with virus when they attended a wedding in Rambilli mandal of Visakhapatnam.