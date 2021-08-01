Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2021 India to focus on pe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India to focus on peacekeeping and terror

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 11:04 pm IST
India on Sunday took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC, in New York. (PTI Photo)
 India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC, in New York. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Sunday took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August, and will look at important focus areas like maritime security, peacekeeping, and combating terrorism, the Covid-19 pandemic as well as climate change.

“India takes over the presidency of the @UN#SecurityCouncil for the month of August. A worldview anchored in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the world is one family),” MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted Sunday. Just last week, he had said: “We are gearing up for this important phase in our membership of the United Nations Security Council, which as you know, covers 2021 and 2022. For the moment, for our presidency in August, we are looking at areas like maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism as important focus areas.”

 

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar tweeted: “As we take over the UNSC presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.”

India had joined the UNSC from January 1 this year as an elected non-permanent member for a two year-term 2021-22, in what is its eighth term so far. India’s top priorities at the UNSC include “a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”. Enhancing counter-terrorism measures has also been one of India’s main priorities in order to enhance global action against terrorism”. India is also seeking “streamlining” of the process of sanctions against terrorists and terror entities, something which is extremely significant as India faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

 

New Delhi is focusing on principles such as respect and policies such as dialogue and cooperation to achieve its aims at the UN. India’s five priorities at the UNSC are “New opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”. Its overall objective during this tenure in the UN Security Council is the achievement of NORMS -- a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System”.

 

India’s approach is being guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are: “Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace), to create conditions for universal Samriddhi (Prosperity)”.

It may be recalled India is pushing for a permanent UNSC seat. The council has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five UNSC permanent members -- called the “P-5” -- are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. India hopes its performance at the UNSC during its ongoing two-year term will reinforce New Delhi’s claim for permanent membership of the UNSC.   

 

India had in June last year been elected by UN member-countries overwhelmingly for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UNSC for the two year-term 2021-22. A whopping 184 out of the total 192 UN member-nations had voted for India. India was the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group and so had been confident of its victory even before the election. The elections were conducted through secret ballot as per procedure although there were certain “new voting arrangements” put in place then due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

...
Tags: united nations security council, india, combating terrorism, covid-19, unsc, united nations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Assam security personnel stand vigil outside the Mizoram House, after Monday's inter-state border clash, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Tension palpable at Assam-Mizoram border, central forces on vigil

This is the first time the Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with a foreign institution to investigate its efficacy on COVID-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from Covid

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: AP)

India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tension palpable at Assam-Mizoram border, central forces on vigil

Assam security personnel stand vigil outside the Mizoram House, after Monday's inter-state border clash, in Guwahati. (PTI)

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->