130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2020 Mehbooba Mufti' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti's party says mind games won't work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 1, 2020, 9:36 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 9:53 am IST
PDP leader's detention has been extended by three months while most other key figures have freed
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, whose detention has been extended by three months. (File photo)
 People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, whose detention has been extended by three months. (File photo)

Srinagar: A day before Id-ul- Azha, the authorities in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday released People’s Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone from house detention. However, the detention of former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended by three months, official sources here said.

Lone was among the political leaders and activists taken into preventive custody ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5 last year.

 

After his release was announced, Lone tweeted, "Finally five days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon.”

After spending more than six months in ‘subsidiary jails’ here, Lone , a separatist-turned-mainstream politician who after meeting Narendra Modi in November 2014 called him his “older brother”, was moved to his residence here in February this year but placed under house arrest.

 

Mufti remains in detention despite the release of most key political figures including two other former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, who were freed earlier this year.

Under the PSA, introduced in J&K in 1978 initially to deal with timber smuggling but later used by successive governments against political opponents, a person can be detained for six months to two years without a formal trial.

The PDP described the extension of Mufti's PSA detention as “highly undemocratic, unconstitutional and inhuman" and reiterated that “such vindictive measures will not deter the PDP from pursuing its core agenda and speak truth to power”.

 

The party's spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said measures such as prolonged detention are aimed at  intimidating Mufti and her colleagues but they would increase the level of alienation and frustration among the people “who have been plundered of their identity since August 5 last year”.

He alleged, “It is bizarre that for the past six months, while the petition against the illegal detention of Ms. Mufti is pending in the Supreme Court, the government here is hell-bent to hound the PDP president through such illegal, unethical and undemocratic measures”.

 

“No quantum of pressure and intimidation can push us into submission and to give up on our resolve to fight for the honour and dignity of the people of J&K. It is ironic that by taking such undemocratic, unconstitutional and unnatural measures, the BJP still believes in the efficacy of these methods and is trying to repeat the old mistakes which will be meaningless and will prove counterproductive,” the PDP said.

...
Tags: sajad lone, mehbooba mufti, public safety act, jammu & kashmir detentions
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan (left) and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor approves bill to establish three capitals for truncated state

Video grab of Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz speaking to reporters from behind the wall of his house in Srinagar where he says he is being detained by the central government. However, the government has denied in the Supreme Court that Soz is under detention. (PTI)

Cops release video of Saifuddin Soz visiting his sister to show he's a free man

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Don't doubt Mumbai Police's ability to probe, says CM

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

Jagan government reinstates N Ramesh Kumar as SEC after rap from Andhra high court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GoM meets to discuss Covid situation

Health workers collect swab samples of people at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study camp as part of Operation Open Skies, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. PTI photo

COVID is our chance to reset the world, says Nobel laureate guru of small loans

Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus

Defence ministry's no-objection certificate must for films on army themes: MoD

Representational image. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Enforcement Directorate files case against Rhea, others

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI)

India's case fatality rate among the lowest globally, progressively declining: Centre

Youth Congress workers protest against the lack of preparations against COVID-19 in India. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham