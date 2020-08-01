130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2020 COVID-19: India cros ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India crosses 17-lakh cases mark after record surge in a single day

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 1, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Recoveries, meanwhile, are all set to cross 11-lakh mark
A tailor makes masks in Kolkata. (PTI)
 A tailor makes masks in Kolkata. (PTI)

India's COVID-19 tally has breached the 17-lakh mark. As per the COVID-19 India tracker at 12 pm, India has 17,01,307 cases of coronavirus. The unwanted milestone was reached on a day when India recorded an unprecedented single-day increase of 57,118 cases. The recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 10,96,893, according to the COVID-19 data tracker.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,583 with 764 people succumbing to the disease on Saturday, the COVID-19 India tracker at 12 pm showed. At present, there are 5,67,405 active cases in the country.

 

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.47 per cent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 per cent, the COVID-19 India tracker stated.

Notably, COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 for the third consecutive day.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5, 25,689 being tested on Friday.

Of the new 764 deaths reported on Saturday, 265 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 43 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat, 16 from Punjab, 14 each from Bihar and Telangana, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Rajasthan.

 

Ten fatalities have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Odisha, four each from Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, two from Chhattisgarh while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus deaths india, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus treatment


