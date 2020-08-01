130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2020 Cops release video o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cops release video of Saifuddin Soz visiting his sister to show he's a free man

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 1, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 10:51 am IST
Kashmir Congress leader says the video is a white lie to deny his detention
Video grab of Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz speaking to reporters from behind the wall of his house in Srinagar where he says he is being detained by the central government. However, the government has denied in the Supreme Court that Soz is under detention. (PTI)
 Video grab of Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz speaking to reporters from behind the wall of his house in Srinagar where he says he is being detained by the central government. However, the government has denied in the Supreme Court that Soz is under detention. (PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police have tried to score a brownie point over Congress leader Saifuddin Soz by allowing him to come out of his house to visit his ailing sister in a Srinagar neighbourhood and capturing the visit on video to substantiate their claim that he is not under house detention.

Soz explained in a signed statement that he went to see his ailing sister in Srinagar’s Gulbarg Colony, Hyderpora, about a couple of furlongs from his own residence where he, as claimed by him, has been under detention for nearly one year.

 

The stattement said, “Since the police would not allow me to travel without their vehicle, two personal security officers accompanied me. When I returned home, the police produced and released a video showing that I was a free man. This version of the police is nothing more than a white lie."

The Congress leader said that later that day he tried to go out again to see his daughter in the neighbourhood but the police would not allow him. “I confirm the fact that I’m under ‘house arrest’ and I can’t go out, at all. The government version that I am a free man is wrong”, he said.

 

He asserted, “I have not violated any law of the land, yet I am under detention. My detention shows how civil liberties stand suppressed in Kashmir.”

The J&K government had earlier this week informed the Supreme Court that Soz was not under house detention, prompting it to dispose of a plea by his wife claiming that he had been illegally detained.

On Thursday, the J&K government reiterated that Soz was never detained or put under house arrest. Its spokesperson Rohit Kansal claimed in a tweet that “Saiffudin Soz former MP and Minister not under arrest or detention. He has been to Delhi twice -- in October and December. Free to go wherever he likes with usual security drill. No question of lying in Hon SC” (sic)

 

However, earlier that very day the 83-year-old Congress leader was not allowed to speak to reporters who went to his house near the Srinagar Airport. Soz came to the wall of his house to say he was “not a free man, but kept under illegal house detention”. A few policemen tried to stop him and then a man in civvies, apparently a police officer, grabbed a hand of the Congress leader and whisked him away.

Soz could be heard yelling from behind the boundary wall “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me… This is my house, get out of here.”

 

...
Tags: saifuddin soz, kashmir congress leader, jammu & kashir, political detention


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan (left) and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor approves bill to establish three capitals for truncated state

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Don't doubt Mumbai Police's ability to probe, says CM

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

Jagan government reinstates N Ramesh Kumar as SEC after rap from Andhra high court

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, whose detention has been extended by three months. (File photo)

Mehbooba Mufti's party says mind games won't work



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti's party says mind games won't work

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti, whose detention has been extended by three months. (File photo)

GoM meets to discuss Covid situation

Health workers collect swab samples of people at Indo-Israel Non-Invasive Raid Covid -19 test study camp as part of Operation Open Skies, at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. PTI photo

Jagan government reinstates N Ramesh Kumar as SEC after rap from Andhra high court

N Ramesh Kumar. (DC File Photo)

COVID is our chance to reset the world, says Nobel laureate guru of small loans

Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Don't doubt Mumbai Police's ability to probe, says CM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham