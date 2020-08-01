130th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2020 11 killed as crane c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

11 killed as crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 4:14 pm IST
Rail-mounted crane collapsed during load testing
The collapsed crane at the Hindustan Shipyard. (ANI)
 The collapsed crane at the Hindustan Shipyard. (ANI)

Visakhapatnam: At least eleven people died and one other person sustained injuries at the Hindustan Shipyard when after a rail-mounted crane collapsed, police said.

ANI quoted deputy commissioner of police Suresh Babu as saying, "A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 11 dead and 1 injured in the incident."

 

Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, police sources said, adding that rescue operations were on.

TV visuals showed the giant crane falling on the ground with a loud thud. Further details are awaited.

ANI quoted an eyewitness as saying, "The accident took place at 12 pm. The crane fell at the time of load testing."

...
Tags: hindustan shipyard, visakhapatan, crane collapse
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


