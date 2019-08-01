Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri named Karnataka speaker

Mr Yediyurappa proposed Mr Kageri’s name for Speaker which was seconded by senior legislator Basavaraj Bommai. Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy then declared that Kageri had been elected to the post unopposed.

Bengaluru: Former minister and six-time MLA from Sirsi constituency, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri was unanimously elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday with the opposition Congress-JD(S) combine deciding not to field a candidate against him.

The post had fallen vacant after the resignation of K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday soon after new CM B.S. Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Assembly.

Mr Yediyurappa then thanked the opposition for helping to unanimously elect Mr Kageri and said, “I am confident that he will discharge his duties as presiding officer effectively by taking the ruling party and opposition into confidence.”