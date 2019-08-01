Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Unnao rape survivor& ...
Unnao rape survivor’s family sent 36 letters to officials but got no response: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
The family claimed that most of the letters got no response from the authorities.
Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The family of Unnao rape survivor wrote approximately 36 letters to top government officials, politicians and police officer over the last one year. In every letter, she claimed threat to their lives and sought protection.

On Wednesday, the woman’s maternal uncle claimed that letters were sent to top officials and when nothing worked, they wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

 

He also said, “We were continuously being harassed and threatened by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men. We wrote around 36 letters to the police, requested safety measures from senior officials and demanded action against the MLA’s associates who were pressurising us to take the case back. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finished my entire family and now I am the only one left.”

In August last year, the CBI shifted Senger from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail after the woman’s family wrote a letter to CBI and alleged that they were getting death threats from Sengar’s men.

This year, on July 11, the survivor’s mother also wrote to UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, and highlighting the threat to their lives.

The family claimed that most of the letters got no response from the authorities.

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe.

...
