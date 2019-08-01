Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Unnao case: CBI book ...
Unnao case: CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 9 others

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 1, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 1:05 am IST
New Delhi: The CBI has booked Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others on murder charges in connection with the truck-car collision that left the woman who had accused the legislator of rape critically injured, officials said on Wednesday.

A special team formed by the agency to probe the case reached the accident site in the Gurubakshganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district.

 

A speeding truck hit the car in which the rape victim was travelling from her home in Unnao to Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two relatives and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has constituted a team for speedy and smooth investigation of the case,” the agency’s spokesperson said here.

The team inspected the crime scene, the truck which had hit the white Maruti Swift car.

The accident took place when the woman, who has accused the BJP MLA of raping her when she was a minor on the pretext of arranging a job for her, was returning after meeting her uncle Mahesh Singh lodged in the Rae Bareli prison.

The BJP claimed that it had suspended the MLA from the party after the allegations surfaced last year.

