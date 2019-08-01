Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Parliament session m ...
Parliament session may futher extend till August 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 1, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Government till last weekend had introduced more than two dozen bills, a record of sorts for Budget and first session of LS in last 15 yrs.
New Delhi: The Parliament session may be extended by two days if the business of the government is not disposed off till August 7, when both House are slated to be adjourned sine die.

On Tuesday, during BJP’s parliamentary meeting, a senior minister indicated the government’s intent to ensure the passage of key legislation listed in this session itself even if the House has to be called for “a few more days”.

 

The current session, which was supposed to end on July 27, has already been extended by two weeks, while the Opposition has accused the government of rushing through bills.

The government till last weekend had introduced more than two dozen bills in the Parliament, a record of sorts for the Budget and first session of Lok Sabha in the last 15 years. Despite not having a majority of its own in the other House, it has been able to get the parliamentary nod on most of these legislation.

