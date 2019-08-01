Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Pak evacuates Chines ...
Pak evacuates Chinese from PoK dam sight after LoC firing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Pakistani authorities late Tuesday evacuated more than fifty Chinese nationals working on a dam in PoK.
Another local official said that the decision to shift the foreign nationals from the site was to ensure their safety.
SRINAGAR: The Pakistani authorities late Tuesday evacuated more than fifty Chinese nationals working on a dam in PoK following heavy exchanges of small arms and artillery fire between the facing armies along the LoC. Reports from Muzaffarabad said that these Chinese were shifted to safer locations from the dam being constructed along the confluence of the Neelam (called Kishanganga in J&K) and Jhelum rivers close to the LoC.

A local disaster management authority official was quoted in Pakistani media as saying that the heavy firing from across the LoC pushed the authorities to evacuate the Chinese workers. Another local official said that the decision to shift the foreign nationals from the site was to ensure their safety.

 

Tags: pok, loc, chinese
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


