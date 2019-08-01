Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 ‘No swap&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘No swap’ with Iran on seized ship: UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Sources indicated that British naval ships were monitoring the area.
The British high commissioner said he was intrigued by the claim of the vessel’s Indian captain (civilian sailor) that he was not aware that there were EU sanctions against Syria.
 The British high commissioner said he was intrigued by the claim of the vessel’s Indian captain (civilian sailor) that he was not aware that there were EU sanctions against Syria.

New Delhi: There will be “no swap” with Iran on release of captured merchant vessels, British high commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said in New Delhi on Wednesday, adding that the Iranian vessel captured by Gibraltar authorities was carrying two million barrels of oil bound for Syria against whom the European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions. He also said it was not upto the British government but rather the Gibraltar authorities to decide on release of the Indian crew on the captured Iranian vessel. The British high commissioner said he was intrigued by the claim of the vessel’s Indian captain (civilian sailor) that he was not aware that there were EU sanctions against Syria.

On the British-flagged vessel Stena Impero seized by Iranian authorities recently, the British high commissioner said that the vessel had been plying on Oman’s waters and international waters and had been “taken out of these waters” and then taken into Iranian waters. “There will be no swap,” Sir Dominic said, when asked whether the UK would consider a swap of captured vessels with Iran. He said that in the first case, the Grace-1 (Iranian vessel) had violated EU regulations  while in the second case (Stena Impero), it was a violation of “free passage” of vessels by Iran.

 

In response to another question, the British high commissioner said Britain was talking to other European countries on a European force (to guard movement of European merchant vessels) but that no final decision had been taken. Sources indicated that British naval ships were monitoring the area.

On whether Indians would be released from the Iranian vessel Grace-1, Sir Dominic said, “It is not for us (Britain) to release (them). The Gibraltar authorities have their own process.

...
Tags: sir dominic asquith, european union, stena impero
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

‘Lie’ did not belong to American political lexicon

A delegation from the Association which called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and put forth the demand, later told reporters that milk prices have not been raised since 2014.

Enhance procurement price of milk: Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association

On Tuesday night, when Komath was heading towards his house from Parry's corner, a team of Kilpauk traffic investigation wing police headed by Sub Inspector Ramaswamy intercepted him on Konnur highway and asked him to blow into a breath analyser

Chennai: Man fakes suicide attempt to get seized bike from cops

The student also filed a complaint with the authorities at Tiruvallur station and requested the Southern Railways to take necessary action to change the terminology used to address people with disability as “DIFFERENTLY- ABLED” in all the trains operated by the Southern Railways.

Handicapped? No, it’s ‘differently-abled’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Enforcement Directorate says Puri threatening witnesses

Enforcement Directorate.

Constable molests girl medico, allege students

A girl student cries for help as policemen allegedly grab and molest her during the protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SBI fined Rs 5 Lakh for reversing deposit

There was no prior information to the complainant by the bank about this transaction.

Treat early suicidal thoughts: Experts

Close family members and friends can recognise the signs and must try to find out what is going wrong and seek appropriate help.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham