No family should be homeless by 2022: PM Modi

Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:37 am IST
This was the first Pragati meeting chaired by the Prime Minister after the NDA government returned to power in May this year.
The Prime Minister called for dialogue with States which could help in evolving best practices, and further improvements in the scheme
New Delhi: Exhorting top officials to ensure housing for all by 2022, the Prime Minister on Wednesday, while chairing the first Pragati meeting with heads of all central departments and state chief secretaries, asked them to see that no family will be left without a home within the timeline.

Official sources said that Mr Narendra Modi asked all officials to work diligently towards this objective, and remove all hurdles coming in the way.

 

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the importance of Jal-Shakti, the water conservation project, which is the key flagship project of the NDA government in its second term, the Prime Minister called upon states to put in maximum efforts towards water conservation, especially during the current monsoon season.
He has even set up a new Jal Shakti Ministry to achieve the objective of water conservation.

During the meeting, Mr Modi also reviewed in detail, the working of Ayushman Bharat.

He was informed that around 35 lakh beneficiaries have availed of hospital admissions and over 16000 hospitals have joined the scheme so far.

The Prime Minister called for dialogue with States which could help in evolving best practices, and further improvements in the scheme.

He said that especially in the aspirational districts, a study should be done on the benefits and positive impact of the scheme. He sought to know what steps are being taken to curb occasional cases of fraud and misuse in this scheme.

Reviewing the progress in Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister called for use of technology to evolve a mechanism to collect feedback from the physically challenged, on accessibility issues being faced by them in public premises. He called for greater public involvement and sensitivity in finding solutions for promoting accessibility for the physically challenged.

