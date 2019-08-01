Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 'I'm hurt, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I'm hurt, but what can I do?': Zomato delivery boy on 'non-Hindu' row

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur, had cancelled his order placed on Zomato since the delivery boy was a 'non-Hindu'.
However, the company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive. (Photo: File)
 However, the company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive. (Photo: File)

Jabalpur: "I am hurt, but what can I do... we are poor people," said the Muslim delivery executive from food aggregator Zomato who is a key character in the raging debate on social media over bigotry.

Faiyaz, a food delivery executive with Zomato, was assigned the task of completing an order placed by Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur.

 

However, on Tuesday night, Shukla tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the delivery boy was a "non-Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," Shukla tweeted.

Read | MP man cancels order from ‘non-Hindu’ delivery boy. Check Zomato’s response

However, the company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive.

Narrating the sequence of events, Faiyaz said, "I called the person who had placed the order to know the location of his house. But he said he had cancelled the order."

Asked about the customer's refusal to take delivery from him, the Zomato executive admitted he is feeling hurt over whatever happened.

"Han hurt to hue hai. Ab kya bolenge sir, ab log jaisa bolenge... sahi hai is par kya kar sakte hai gareeb log hai... sahna padega sir (Yes I feel hurt. What can I say sir, whatever people say...its okay what I can do in it... we are poor, we have to suffer)," he said.

On the other hand, Shukla appeared unrepentant. "Do my freedom of expression and religion not fall under the idea of India?" he said when a news channel asked him about his reaction to Zomato's reply to his request to change the rider. "At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice," Shukla said, justifying his stand.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India- and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Zomato's response won it many admirers.

Goyal had in an internal message to his team at Zomato applauded the customer team for "upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)".

...
Tags: zomato, online food delivery, viral, hindu, muslim.
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. (Photo: PTI | File)

Unnao rape survivor’s letter to CJI to be taken up today

Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, and her husband and MLA from the constituency Ravi Rana, did mosquito fogging across the city yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: MP, MLA conduct mosquito fogging drive in Amravati city

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Teacher held for molesting 7-year-old student in Guntur

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga. (Photo: ANI)

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPad Pro killer launched and here’s why it puts Apple’s best to shame

While Apple’s iPad Pro is considered the best in the market right now, the Galaxy Tab S6 bests it in many departments.
 

Brand new Apple product coming this August

CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the earnings call that Apple Card is already being used by thousands of Apple employees in beta mode.
 

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

The readings of the colour changing behaviour are gauged using a companion app.
 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agra jail launches radio station for inmates

Speakers have been installed in all barracks for broadcasting the programmes. (Photo: ANI)

3-yr-old girl gangraped, beheaded by two men in MP's Jamshedpur

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said. (Representational Image)

Parliament session may futher extend till August 9

The current session, which was supposed to end on July 27, has already been extended by two weeks, while the Opposition has accused the government of rushing through bills. (Photo: File)

Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of Narcotics Control Bureau for six months

A former CBI officer, Asthana in January this year was shifted to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. (Photo: File)

'Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will cause decline in accidents,' says Nitin Gadkari

The government easily sailed through the vote with 108 members in its favour while 13 voted against it. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham