Home ministry starts preparing for J&K polls

New Delhi: The home ministry will soon start consultations with Central paramilitary forces regarding the availability of security personnel if the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are to be held in September or October which is when both Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls.

After getting the inputs from the security forces, the ministry will share the details during consultations with the Election Commission if it decides to go ahead with polls in J&K. Sources said though the final decision as to when elections are to be held in the troubled state has to be taken by the Election Commission.

The home ministry, however, wants to complete its security assessment and availability of troops before the poll panel calls it for consultations.

J&K is under Governor’s Rule since June last year.