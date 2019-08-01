High vigilance by security forces, threat of FATF on Pak key causes

In 2018, there were 143 incidents of infiltration against 136 in 2017. In 2016 there were 119 incidents of infiltration.

New Delhi: There has been only two infiltration bids by the terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) this year, according to sources in security administration.

The latest one was on Tuesday, when an attempt was made to send two to three terrorists in Gurez sector in Bandipora. How-ever, the infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army.

“Yes it is nothing,” said a senior official in the security establishment on infiltration by terrorists along the Line of Control. 2019 could end as the year which saw the lowest ever infiltration.

In 2018, there were 143 incidents of infiltration against 136 in 2017. In 2016 there were 119 incidents of infiltration.

Pakistan has been under global pressure to act on the terrorists. Infact, Pakistan is under threat that it could be blacklisted by global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) for supporting terrorism which could hurt its economy badly. Also, Pakistan has been keen to de-escalate tension between the two countries after the IAF carried out pre-emptive airstrikes on JeM terror camp in Balakot after a suicide bomber killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama on February 14.

“A number of factors has resulted in less infiltration this year, including high vigilance by the security forces, heavy snow in the winters and threat of FATF on Pakistan,” said sources.

Besides drop in infiltration bids, there has also been a decrease in the number of recruitment of local youth.

20 local recruitments have been reported in June as against 44 in the same month last year. In May 2019, the number of locals joining militant groups was just eight against 34 in the corresponding month last year.

In 2018, the Indian Army was able to eliminate around 254 militants in the Kashmir in various operations.