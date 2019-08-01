Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 High vigilance by se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High vigilance by security forces, threat of FATF on Pak key causes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Besides drop in infiltration bids, there has also been a decrease in the number of recruitment of local youth.
In 2018, there were 143 incidents of infiltration against 136 in 2017. In 2016 there were 119 incidents of infiltration.
 In 2018, there were 143 incidents of infiltration against 136 in 2017. In 2016 there were 119 incidents of infiltration.

New Delhi: There has been only two infiltration bids by the terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) this year, according to sources in security administration.

The latest one was on Tuesday, when an attempt was made to send two to three terrorists in Gurez sector in Bandipora. How-ever, the infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army.  

 

“Yes it is nothing,” said a senior official in the security establishment on infiltration by terrorists along the Line of Control. 2019 could end as the year which saw the lowest ever infiltration.

In 2018, there were 143 incidents of infiltration against 136 in 2017. In 2016 there were 119 incidents of infiltration.

Pakistan has been under global pressure to act on the terrorists. Infact, Pakistan is under threat that it could be blacklisted by global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) for supporting terrorism which could hurt its economy badly. Also, Pakistan has been keen to de-escalate tension between the two countries after the IAF carried out pre-emptive airstrikes on JeM terror camp in Balakot after a suicide bomber killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama on February 14.

“A number of factors has resulted in less infiltration this year, including high vigilance by the security forces, heavy snow in the winters and threat of FATF on Pakistan,” said sources.

Besides drop in infiltration bids, there has also been a decrease in the number of recruitment of local youth.

20 local recruitments have been reported in June as against 44 in the same month last year. In May 2019, the number of locals joining militant groups was just eight against 34 in the corresponding month last year.

In 2018, the Indian Army was able to eliminate around 254 militants in the Kashmir in various operations.

...
Tags: line of control, pakistan, fatf
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

‘Lie’ did not belong to American political lexicon

A delegation from the Association which called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and put forth the demand, later told reporters that milk prices have not been raised since 2014.

Enhance procurement price of milk: Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association

On Tuesday night, when Komath was heading towards his house from Parry's corner, a team of Kilpauk traffic investigation wing police headed by Sub Inspector Ramaswamy intercepted him on Konnur highway and asked him to blow into a breath analyser

Chennai: Man fakes suicide attempt to get seized bike from cops

The student also filed a complaint with the authorities at Tiruvallur station and requested the Southern Railways to take necessary action to change the terminology used to address people with disability as “DIFFERENTLY- ABLED” in all the trains operated by the Southern Railways.

Handicapped? No, it’s ‘differently-abled’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress seeks impartial probe into Siddhartha’s death

Family members and relatives pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. (PTI)

Enforcement Directorate says Puri threatening witnesses

Enforcement Directorate.

Constable molests girl medico, allege students

A girl student cries for help as policemen allegedly grab and molest her during the protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SBI fined Rs 5 Lakh for reversing deposit

There was no prior information to the complainant by the bank about this transaction.

The sky’s the limit!

Dr Chandrakanta
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham