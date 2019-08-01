Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 Five days down, Unna ...
Five days down, Unnao rape survivor remains critical, still on life support: Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 1, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
The doctor in charge of their treatment said, The rape survivor's condition is stable, but still, she is on the ventilator support.'
New Delhi: Five days after the fatal accident that mended the course of the probe in Unnao case, the rape survivor and her lawyer are critical and sustaining on a life support system at the Lucknow hospital.

In the Sunday accident, two relatives of the survivor, who had accused recently-expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape and key witnesses were killed in the crash.

 

"Their condition is critical. Both are on the ventilator. But their condition is stable like yesterday. Their treatment is being done by a team of experts free of cost," the King George Medical University hospital was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Speaking with PTI, the doctor in charge of their treatment said, "The rape survivor's condition is stable, but still, she is on the ventilator support."

According to a statement released by the hospital, a CT scan was conducted on the teen that showed no sign of head injury. A team of doctors are monitoring the condition of the patients, round-the-clock.

Earlier, the Lucknow District Administration had said that the state government will bear medical expenses for the treatment of both the injured.

The accident took place on Sunday when the teen was on her way to Raebareli from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer were travelling collided with a truck.

Former BJP MLA Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He was a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

