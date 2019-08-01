ELSN Bala prasad appointed secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer E.L.S.N. Bala Prasad was on Wednesday designated as the special secretary to the President Ram Nath Kovind. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the designation of Prasad as the special secretary to the President, according to an official order. Prasad is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. The ACC approved the temporary upgradation of the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the President, held by Prasad, to the level of Special Secretary in the rank under Central Staffing Scheme, the order added.



Meanwhile, Director General of Civil Aviation Security Rakesh Asthana has been given the additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The Appointments Committee approved for “entrustment of the additional charge of the post of director general Narcotics Control Bureau” on the 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer for next six months or till a new incumbent is appointed. The post of NCB chief was lying vacant since July 4 after incumbent Abhay was appointed as Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.