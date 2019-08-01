Nation Current Affairs 01 Aug 2019 ED questions Farooq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Case related to ‘scam’ in state cricket board.
Farooq Abdullah
New Delhi: The Enforcement Department (ED) on Wednesday came knocking on the doors of the National Conference President and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, who on Tuesday gave a call to convene an all party meeting on the issue of Article 35A.

The ED questioned Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state’s cricket association. Mr Abdullah had responded to his rival, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s call to convene an all-party meeting and present an united front against the Centre’s alleged plans to scrap Article 35A.  

 

According to sources Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11. The CBI has already charged Abdullah and three others — the then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar — under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

It had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir high court. Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have earlier denied any wrongdoing.

Tags: enforcement department, farooq abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

"The game, 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above', will let the Indian youth know more about the IAF, and motivate them to take it up as a challenging and exhilarating career option", Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said.
 

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik during their photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Prince Harry reveals how many children he wants

Prince Harry and the world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the planet for the generations to come. (Photo: AFP)
 

Telangana launches 'Operation Muskaan', 3,470 children rescued in Telangana

The particulars of the children rescued has been uploaded on the missing child portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development and also shared with media. (Photo: Representational image)
 

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017.
 

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

The rankings are also informed by feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students. (Photo: Representative | Pixabay)
